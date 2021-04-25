[Series] Wyatt Russell on John Walker’s future in the Marvel Universe

The end of the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “Falcon and Winter Soldier” has arrived, and with it, as with almost all products of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new implications for the future. Some have already been noted, such as that announcement that a Captain America 4 is being worked on. Others will be yet to come in more Marvel futures, as we remember that they said that the series is related to at least three UCM products, one already we know what it is, the others don’t yet.

It is clear that the character John Walker, existing in the comics and who has made his debut in the MCU thanks to the series, is part of this future, with many possibilities at this time. The end of the series opens a new door for the character, just like in the comics. In a new interview for Vanity Fair, the actor Wyatt russell has made a reflection of this journey of the character and the future potential that opens for him. Obviously, we are talking about spoilers from the end of the Marvel series.

Sale

Marvel Deadpool E6981EW0 Interactive Head Have you ever wanted a part of me, Deadpool; now you can, lucky repellent. This premium and interactive Deadpool head from Marvel Legends is your ticket to geek supremacy.A Deadpool head does not have eyes, yes it does, and it is packed with motors and sensors to bring out all those expressive movements interactivity

At the end of the series, we see how Countess Valentina Allegra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives John Walker a new outfit, and introduces him as the US Agent. They will need it in the future, but they will not need a Captain America, but a government agent. With it, comes the new walker costume, similar to the one like Cap but in a black tone. Wyatt Russell compared the nature of this scene to that of a “carrot hanging in front of you”, stating that he found it “very funny” the whole moment, while acknowledging that he was not enthusiastic about his new suitWell, it was exactly the same.

When I went to see the suit, I thought there would be a lot of change. [Pero] It was… actually it’s exactly the same outfit, but it’s just black and red.

He added that his lackluster reaction worked well for his character during the scene where John Walker tells Val, “It’s the same, but black.”

It provided something fun for me and Julia beyond what was on the page in that scene.

Looking further into the character’s future, the actor shares his desire for fans to better understand the character, and why do you accept what they offer you:

I hope they take you from someone you are truly prepared to despise along the way of understanding where it comes from. Whether you like it or disagree with it, you will understand why he does it.

About that future that John Walker is presented as the US Agent, it is quite uncertain for Russell. He is not very sure when he will return, and although it is true that fans have several theories, the actor comments that Marvel also makes decisions based on how the public reacts.

Part of the way I approached Marvel was, ‘This is the last time you’re going to do it. Marvel works in a really cool way where they don’t make decisions before seeing what works. I am not part of any of these decisions, obviously.

Finally, Russell described that Walker he has “grown in himself in a very dangerous way” at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Right now, the future possibilities of the character are very wide, but the strengths of many are located in some type of adaptation of the Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers group of the comics, in which we can see other villains of the UCM, such as Zemo, Abomination, Leader…

Via information | Vanity fair