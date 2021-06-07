Series Writer Loki Drops Possible Secret Wars Connection

An idea that they keep repeating to us lately is that the series “Loki” is going to have an important impact on the rest of Marvel movies and series. Lead writer Michael Waldron alluded to the ramifications of the series when discussing its connection to the future “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Today we brought you the words of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, highlighting the great impact that the series is going to have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now we go one step further.

Today he is having the promotional tour of the series “Loki” for its promotion, and this is leaving more new headlines on the series. Given the antecedent, they have asked the screenwriter Michael Waldron about the possible connection of this series with a future project such as “Secret Invasion”.

Specifically, what they have raised is whether an animated sequence that details the history of the Agency for Temporal Variation, a previous “multiversal war” and the possibility of altering the timelines to create more multiversal conflicts, could be a potential connection with the famous plot that serves as the basis for the crossover about the Skrull Invasion. Waldron neither affirms nor denies:

We’ll see. You probably know, as I do, that not everything is just there to be. If the purpose of all of that was just to indoctrinate the audience and everything. Yes, we will see how the MCU movie unfolds later.

Obviously there is no confirmation whatsoever, and everything is open to anything happening. It is too early to know how all this is resolved, and obviously there is a lot to secrecy.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse