Series with short chapters to watch on Netflix: your best options

If you prefer not to waste too much time with long chapters, we have the ideal solution for you.

Talk about the world of movie theater wave TV Without having deeply studied both worlds, which few people can say, it is as valid as finding this art a mere hobby. Not everyone who watches a television series at home does so for love of the seventh art, but there is also a part of the population that considers women platforms streaming content, Netflix is one of the great examples, a kind of YouTube more elaborate, without having to spend many hours viewing the content that is offered.

It may seem, after you take a look at the ready that we will show you, that we have selected too many series of comedy, but the reality is that it is one of the genres what more foot gives to do not confuse the arguments unnecessarily and, furthermore, one of the dearest by the audience, with series like The IT Crowd, which we already recommend in a really complete article. Now yes, get ready to taste series to the rhythm of fast food.

Imagine being able to watch an entire season in a matter of hours with this list of series

Whether you love the comedy, a great example would be Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as if you like the adult animation, in the case of Archer, we have a perfect series for you in the following paragraphs.

The Good Place

Without a doubt, if we had to choose a great series to bet on when it came to conjugate comedy and short chapters, as in this case, The Good Place it would be situated in a high echelon. We are facing an original series that shows us what happens when we die, that is, where our soul travels, and it is no other place than The Good Place, a kind of paradise where people who have accumulated points throughout their lives end up doing good deeds. Yes, maybe not everything is as it seems.

Year: 2016Seasons: 4Chapters: 50Average duration: 20 minutes

Atypical

Although this television series is framed within the genre of comedy, we could speak of a light drama, where we will have to track down a young boy who is inside the Autistic spectrum, although with an enviable way of observe the world and one privileged intelligence. Of course, having knowledge does not imply knowing what to do with them, and if not that they ask their fathers, with problems behind his back, at his sister, prepared to make the leap to a high school with a good athletic competition program, or to your girlfriend, a girl who will have to be patient to understand the adorable Sam.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 28 Average duration: 30 minutes

how I Met Your Mother

Few can doubt the humorous quality of this wonderful television series, which began its broadcasts around the beginning of the century, and which was conquering the hearts of the spectators, so much for the enviable Group of friends, as if to seek the resolution of the mystery of the series, yes, the one that appears in the title itself, but that caused the go to of many of its followers, since we could classify it within the group of endings little valued by the audience.

Year: 2005 Seasons: 9 Episodes: 208 Average duration: 20 minutes

Love, Death & Robots

It is difficult to define in a few lines what it means and what it is intended to convey with this creation, but it could summarize your argument in which we find a adult animation series, which seeks to awaken the viewer, get him out of the comfort of his seat and that he can enjoy with small audiovisual pieces, independent of each other, encompassing topics, especially, technological and what do they have to do with our own nature, being able to travel through apocalyptic worlds, murders, a curious move or the life of an old man and his landfill.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 19Average duration: 15 minutes

The End Of The F *** ing World

To be Teen It is as funny as, on certain occasions and forgive us the expression, a real torture in life. It is true that once passed, we usually remember their best moments and that is what they will try James and Alyssa, two young people who do not seem to have anything in common so they must run away of its small population, since misunderstandings, deaths and the occasional assassination attempt will make them have to take the car and go into a kind of road movie, but with the most diverse characters.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 16 Average duration: 20 minutes

Dead to me

Learn to live with death It is something that happens quite often in the world of cinema and television series, especially using the humor, on many occasions very black, to remove iron to the subject and help viewers to disconnect and focus on other matters. This will be what happens to Jen, a woman who is in the process of get over the death of her husband, but what will you see in a unexpected friend a shoulder on which to lean to spend a bad time, not knowing what the future awaits, and they are many interesting surprises.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 20 Average duration: 30 minutes

Paquita Salas

The spanish comedyWe believe that in general almost all the productions that come from our country are in great shape, especially on the red platform, Netflix, and this is one of the best examples, besides, bordering on the absurd, ridiculous humor with constant parodies, even of characters from our culture, who represent themselves in the play. If you want to know who it is Paquita SalasIf you do not know her, you must remedy tremendous impudence, and how her work is still necessary in our days, you must give the opportunity to one of the best Netflix comedies.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 16 Average duration: 20 minutes

Brooklyn nine-nine

We do not get tired of recommending this american comedy, where we will have to accompany a disastrous police station of New York, specifically one of those located in Brooklyn, whose members are not characterized, precisely, for being the most strict with the follow-up of the protocols and norms. Of course, do not think that under that funny agents appearance first-rate detectives are not hiding, who will end up locking up criminals small-time, but also dangerous drug dealers and gangsters.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Chapters: 130 Average duration: 20 minutes

