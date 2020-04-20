‘Vis a vis’ is back. This Monday at 10 p.m. Fox will arrive “El oasis”, the fifth season of the applauded Globomedia series. Macarena (Maggie Civantos) and Zulema (Najwa Nimri) are preparing to give their last great blow and in this robbery they will not be alone, since in this band there are former colleagues from Cruz del Norte, such as Goya (Itziar Castro), as well as new signings, those of Triana (Claudia Riera), La Flaca (Isabel Naveira) and Mónica (Lisi Linder).

The new characters come to revolutionize the universe of ‘Vis a vis’, which changes the yellow of the prison monkeys for the aridity of the desert. Among the characters stands out Triana, who will be the love of Goya, one of the few characters that returns in that adventure out of prison. “Their relationship will bring a point of light to the plot,” declares Itziar Castro in an interview for CulturaOcio.

“Triana is going to put a point of freshness and passion, there is going to be a lot of intensity, a mixture of her youth and energy with the vehemence of Goya, an explosive cocktail,” adds Claudia Riera. “Not only will there be sugar, we will also see conflict and confessions,” he adds.

On the other hand, there are La Flaca and Mónica, two different female profiles. “My character is the one who is most clear about his goal: to give his son a good life. Flaca is the rational part of the band,” says Isabel Naveira. “Monica has a double game, on the one hand she is part of the Ramala family, the narco, but on the other hand she is a member of the gang. Betraying her family will make her create a connection with her colleagues,” explains Lisi Linder.

All make up a different view of female characters, of which ‘Vis a vis’ has become a benchmark for Spanish fiction. “It continues to be so for the industry, I am confident that the producers will continue to bet on female roles of this style,” says Linder. “There is still work to do but I have full confidence in the creators,” says Naveira.

