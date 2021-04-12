[Series] Tom Hiddleston says Loki’s series is about his identity

Empire magazine has begun to advance the contents of “Loki” which will be published this week when its latest issue is released. Last week we commented that the publication had been able to speak exclusively with Tom Hiddleston on the occasion of the premiere of the series, and this week the excerpts of that talk would arrive. Now they advance part of those statements, which offer new and interesting details of the next Marvel Studios product from the actor’s mouth.

We are still two months away from the premiere of the series. It’s too early to tell too much of her, having to enjoy the ending of “Falcon & Winter Soldier” beforehand, but it seems to be the identity of the god of deception, and the multiple versions that this can become, is one of the central themes of the series.

The actor has explained why the logo of the series looks in such a unique way, with the fonts of each letter changing and also each one with a different style. Explain that this is a simile of the changing nature of Loki, not only in appearance, but also in loyalties.

I want to preserve the freshness of the series for when it launches, but one thing to think about is the logo [de la serie], which seems to refresh and restore itself. The font for how Loki is spelled seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature means that you do not know if, throughout the MCU, he is a hero or a villain or an antihero. You don’t know if you can trust him. He literally and physically changes form to become an Asgardian guard or Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could transform into a snake [en Thor: Ragnarok].

In this line, he relates that the central point of the series is tackling all the different Loki there may be, thus leaving up in the air what interpretation each one wants to give to those words (let’s not forget the rumors that suggest that we will see Lady Loki, or Kid Loki, as in the comics).

I think that shapeshifting logo may give an idea that Loki, the series, is about the identity, and the integration of disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps of the many selves that we are. I found it very exciting because Loki has always seemed like a very complex build to me. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and who changes shape, and who seems to change his external feeling with a sixpenny piece?

Created by Michael Waldron, Marvel’s “Loki” series takes up the time-shifted version of the trickster god after his escape with the Tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame.” This is the latest iteration of the character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Hiddleston joined the franchise in 2011’s “Thor.” In that film, Loki discovered that he had been taken in by Odin after being abandoned by his biological father Laufey. the ruler of the Frost Giants in Jotunheim. Loki then conspired to impress the King of Asgard by tricking his brother Thor into attacking Jotunheim unprovoked and subsequently destroying the Frost Giants on his own.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant, the series premieres Friday 11th of June on Disney +.

Via information | Empire Online