In the beginning of Watchmen, an African-American boy watches a silent movie in a theater in his mind. It’s June 1, 1921, and a famous masked vigilante, Bass Reeves, is seen on screen. Turns out to be a law enforcement officer as well as black. He has arrested a white sheriff for crime and prevented his lynching. “Today the mob will not inflict injustice, trust the law,” he says. The cinema is called Dreamland (land of dreams, there is little random in this series) and the city in which it takes place is Tulsa (USA). At the time, a mob, instigated by white supremacists, carried out a massacre on the street in which dozens of people died. The slaughter with which the HBO series begins was real. And 99 years later, the relationship between justice, law enforcement and racism continues to deliver dire news, such as the death of George Floyd in the United States on May 25 subjugated by a police officer and the reaction of the Trump government to the protests. consequent (and the gesture of kneeling on the ground in respect of the deceased and as a symbol of the fight against racism).

There are not many series dedicated solely to analyzing race relations and denouncing racism, but those that exist have left their mark on television in the last five years, such as Watchmen (HBO), Así nos ven (Netflix), Dear White People (Netflix ), Insecure (HBO), Orange is the New Black (Netflix) or the recent Peers and Nones (BBC). Fictions seen around the world through streaming platforms and that have denounced the murder of Floyd and supported through messages on their social networks the popular protests that reached the doors of the White House. The view of some of them has risen considerably, according to a report by Parrot Analytics. The consultancy has registered in the US between May 27 and June 2, an increase of 329% in contacts with the series compared to the previous week in Dear White People and 147% in Thus they see us. Something that has also happened with fictions such as Maids and Ladies (The Help, 2011), the movie most viewed this week on Netflix in the US, although this has received numerous criticisms for its point of view in which some white characters are the saviors. (the ladies) and the perspective of the blacks (the maids) was left aside.

Watchmen exposes the lack of awareness about the unequal racial situation as of Reeves and evolves in other ways through masked, fascist infiltrators in the administration and neglect in the United States to understand their history and learn from it. Its creator, Damon Lindelof, a master of creating traumatized universes (Lost, The Leftovers …), sometimes reverses the usual symbology, like police wearing masks to maintain anonymity and fight supremacism. A similar image and as powerful as this week’s view of National Guard officers posted on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington with their faces hidden.

Lindelof explained the respect he was given to face racism from a Caucasian point of view. He inquired into the history of his country and was impressed with the text The Case for Reparations, published by Ta-Nehisi Coates in 2014 in The Atlantic, which stated that the oppression of the black community between the slave era and the seventies in the United States. It goes beyond abuse and is a case of theft of resources from slaves and their descendants. “I got to the point where the stories I was telling were about middle-aged whites with spiritual crises. I could no longer deny that our country is completely divided by race, ”said the writer. Watchmen is an invitation to the white audience to do a recognition exercise. “I put together a screenwriters room where the white guys were only four out of 12 people. I had to listen to some painful truths,” Lindelof explained.

The most recent fiction to tackle racism is the British Pairs and nones (in Spain on HBO), based on the trilogy of youth novels by the black author Mallory Blackman, and one more example of the use of science fiction to tackle the issue. Blackman sets his story in a world where a great African empire colonized Europe 700 years ago and where there is segregation between the prosperous descendants of Africans and poorer native Europeans. On the most realistic front, just a year ago Netflix premiered Así nos ven, by Ava DuVernay, who in 2015, with Selma, became the first African-American director to be a Golden Globe candidate and the first woman to have her movie in the main category at the Oscars. The series reconstructed the case of five African-Americans and Hispanics who in 1989 were convicted of rape and murder that they had not committed.

Trailer for the series ‘Thus they see us’.

Other successful series fight both in front of the cameras and behind, with mostly black technical teams. This is the case of Justin Simien’s satirical Dear White People (Netflix) and Issa Rae’s Insecure (HBO). The first follows a group of black students from an elite school with a white majority. The second narrates the experiences of two African American friends in a city as interracial and aggressive as Los Angeles. A third, Black-ish, which tells the story of a middle-class black family, takes the opportunity to insert these themes from an educational perspective without losing the sitcom format. ABC broadcasted on Tuesday a 2016 Black-ish episode focused on that family’s reaction to a case of an alleged African-American victim of police violence, and how parents explain to their children the historical relationship between justice and their community. “It breaks my heart that today is still relevant,” lamented the creator of fiction, Kenya Barris after the announcement.

In Orange is the New Black, the inmates of the prison in which the series takes place are of various races. The confrontations are continuous and the scriptwriters have sometimes done authentic exercises in reflection on racial and sexual inequality, but there is a chapter that these days has been recovered by its followers. In it, one of the protagonists suffocates under the knee of a guard during a peaceful protest. How Floyd died.

“I can’t breathe”

The television world has also seen this week how the CNN news network carried out a special program on Saturday night with the Sesame Street dolls in which they, with two presenters of the network, answered questions sent by families to help children better understand everything around Floyd’s case. An initiative that the chain already carried out a few weeks ago to make it easier for minors to understand the coronavirus health crisis.

Dick Wolf’s statement regarding Craig Gore: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately. ” – Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

Another protagonist has been the series Law and order, whose creator, Dick Wolf, has fired Craig Gore, one of the writers of a spin off of the series, for posting on his Facebook page several photographs in which he appeared at the door of his house in Hollywood, wearing a mask and armed with a rifle and messages in response to mobilizations on the streets such as “Curfew” and “they are looting two blocks from where I live. Do you really think I’m not going to open fire on those motherfuckers who are trying to screw up the property I’ve worked all my life for? “” I’m not going to tolerate this behavior, especially during this moment of national pain ” Wolf said in a statement.

we are all part of the change #blacklivesmatter

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y3Fzvob54X – Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 1, 2020

The children’s network Nickelodeon suspended its broadcast last Tuesday for eight minutes and 46 seconds. During that time, which is when the police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck, a statement was seen on screen “in support of justice, equality and human rights.” That same day, all the ViacomCBS networks (Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central and TV Land) emitted another video with the same duration in which, with a black background, someone was heard breathing. Printed in white in the middle all the time, the words “I can’t breathe” appeared with each inspiration. The last that Floyd said before losing consciousness and dying.