[Series] Titans season 3 premiere would have been delayed until August

While it seemed that we already had a release date for the third season of “Titans”, which would be July 22, now comes new information that points to a potential delay in the release date of new episodes.

Those little more than two months that were left to enjoy a premiere of the first three episodes of the season seem to be completely turned into three months. Apparently, the premiere of the new season would have been delayed a few weeks. Perhaps this is to generate a little more time compared to the end of filming, which will last until June, but the reasons are still unknown.

The new rumored release date It would be August 12, 2021, that is, three weeks after the previous date of July 22. As there is no security of the date for the United States, there is even less for the rest of the countries, where it is distributed by the Netflix platform. Following the logic of the previous seasons, it would be logical to think of February 2022 or similar.

The third season, in which the action will move to Gotham and we will have the villain Scarecrow, Red Hood or Barbara Gordon, will have a total of 13 episodes, and the titles of the first twelve are:

Episode 1: Barbara Gordon (Written by Richard Hatem & Geoff Johns, directed by Carol Banker) Episode 2: Red Hood (Written by Tom Pabst, directed by Carol Banker) Episode 3: Hank & Dove (Written by Jamie Gorenberg, directed by Millicent Shelton) Episode 4: Blackfire (Written by Stephanie Coggins, directed by Millicent Shelton) Episode 5: Lazarus (Written by Bryan Edward Hill, directed by Boris Mojsovski) Episode 6: Lady Vic (Written by Joshua Levy & Prathi Srinivasan) Episode 7: 51 Percent (Written by Kate McCarthy) Episode 8: Home (Written by Richard Hatem, directed by Larnell Stovall) Episode 9: Souls (Written by Tom Pabst, directed by Boris Mojsovski) Episode 10: Troubled Water (Written by Melissa Brides, directed by Larnell Stovall) Episode 11: The Call is Coming from Inside the House (Written by Stephanie Coggins) Episode 12: Prodigal (Written by Jamie Gorenberg & Bryan Edward Hill)

Via information | The Vulcan Reporter