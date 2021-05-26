[Series] Three new images from the Loki series

The contents that the Total Film magazine will include in the interior of its issue this Friday, corresponding to “Loki”, the imminent Marvel series that arrives in less than two weeks on the Disney + streaming platform. The series continues to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond the previous two series “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

The material that the publication brings exclusively are three images. A first, leading the news, allows us to see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) along with other soldiers from the Agency for Temporal Variation, including Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), in full swing. of service. In view of the image it would appear that they are investigating a “case”. Then we have an image in which we can see Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) of the AVT in a very similar shot to others we had seen in the past. Finally, the third image is from the shoot, being able to see Hiddleston and Wilson with director Kate Herron. Check it out now:

The series takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, to focus just when Loki takes over the Tesseract and causes a fork in the timeline in his flight. We do not know where it went, it is what we will discover in the series, but it has caught the attention of the Agency for Temporal Variation, an organization that exists outside of time and space as a kind of supervisor of the timelines. They go after Loki for causing a temporary variation, and for him to help them fix the mess that has been created.

Loki debuts on Disney + from June 9, with the first of six weekly episodes.