This Friday June 5 comes the final season of ‘For 13 reasons’. Students at Liberty High School finish their studies and prepare for their graduation, a final course in which the secrets kept in all fiction will come to light. Although now it’s time to talk about another important subject for fans: what time are the new episodes going to premiere on Netflix?

Following the usual line of its latest releases, the final season of ‘For 13 reasons’ will be available on the streaming service from 09:00 on Friday, June 5 in Spain. From that moment, it will be possible to see what will happen to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who will be cornered by the secrets that he has been keeping in the last three seasons.

While the public in Spain, as well as France, Italy and Germany, when sharing the same time zone, will enjoy at 09:00 on Friday, in other Spanish-speaking countries the hours will be very different.

Spectators from Mexico, for example, will be able to enjoy the final season from 01:00 in the morning, while those followers who live in Argentina, Chile and Brazil will have it available from four in the morning.

Fans residing in Venezuela and the eastern part of the United States will have the new episodes available from three in the morning. At 02:00, ‘For 13 Reasons’ will be available to viewers in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. It will be at midnight when fans on the west coast of the United States can watch the chapters.

At 08:00 it will be when it can be seen in the Canary Islands, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

This season will see the outcome, which will have “heartbreaking” consequences that will affect the future of Liberty High School students forever. The dead in the closet are many and Clay will be the main focus to reveal that terrible secret that corners him.

Always surrounded by controversy, ‘For 13 reasons’ has become one of the main series on Netflix. This fourth season will also star Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro and Ross Butler.