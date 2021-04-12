[Series] The She-Hulk series may have already started filming in Georgia

In this month of April the start of the filming of the series is scheduled “She-Hulk”, and it seems that could have already started. We received this evidence from the official website of the government of Georgia in the United States, since in its section of productions that are currently taking place, the Marvel Studios series is listed as one of the many productions that are currently being shot in the zone, like “Black Adam”, season 4 of “Black Lightning”, “Naomi” or “Power Puff Girls”, among many other projects.

This website tracks series and movies that are currently in production or in preparation in Georgia, so this is a good indication that the Marvel series is in the works. Especially because it was not on that list last week, which in turn tells us that they should not have been running for many days.

Marvel remains silent regarding the series, but this start of filming makes it quite logical to expect the premiere of the series in 2022 on Disney +.

The series is described as a legal comedy inspired by the John Byrne comics. They will be chapters of 30 minutes and at least, there will be 8 episodes in its (first) season.

In the cast of the series we have Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner / Hulk and Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky / Abomination

Via information | Georgia.org