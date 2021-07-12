[Series] The Peacemaker series ends its filming

The director James Gunn had been advancing days ago how different actors were finishing filming their scenes of the “Peacemaker” series. A few weeks ago he announced that the actors Annie Chang, Lochlyn Munro and Christopher Heyerdahl had finished their scenes and now confirms that Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick and Jennifer Holland They have finished their scenes, and that today Monday 12 they will finish filming the series.

This revelation has been made by Twitter, while sharing his enthusiasm for being able to make a series like this. All again referring to it as the first season, although nothing has been officially announced about a second season yet.

The last two days we are done [de rodar escenas] with Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Chukwudi Iwuji in the first season of Peacemaker, ”Gunn wrote on Twitter. I love doing a television series. I love everything we are doing with it. And I love doing it with these people. I can’t wait for you to see them laugh, cry and kick ass.

When asked if filming was over, Gunn clarified that there was one day left, after weeks of work since filming started in mid-January.

Tomorrow we have a day left with John Cena and Freddie Stroma. Day 131. I’m very sad, ”the actor posted on Sunday the 11th.

He then added that the actor Robert Patrick has finished his scenes, confirming that he plays, as suspected, the father of the protagonist Peacemaker.

How not to mention that we also ended up with the incomparable Robert Patrick? It has been a joy from start to finish. I saw him a little over a year ago in Perry Mason and loved it so much that I wrote the role of Auggie Smith, Peacemaker’s father, for him. We had never met.

Holland will reprise her role as “The Suicide Squad” as NSA agent Emilia Harcourt, Agee will return as John Economos and Brooks will play a character named Leota Adebayo. Stroma joined the project in May 2021 as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, replacing Chris Conrad, who left the project due to creative differences.

This series will allow you to delve into the origin story of Peacemaker, someone so aware of peace that he will kill whoever is necessary in order to achieve it. It will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022.

