[Series] The Ms. Marvel series could ignore the inhuman side of the character

This fall the premiere of “Ms. Marvel “, another of the Marvel Studios series for the Disney + platform that comes to present a new character to the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe. This series is being watched with great attention, among other things, because it is going to take up the concept of the inhumans. Kamala Khan is an inhuman who, when exposed to the Terran Mists, begins to manifest her powers of polymorphism.

The subject of the inhumans has already been addressed in the series “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” and then we had a television series dedicated to them, although this did not end with much success. So there is a lot of interest to see how Marvel Studios approaches this whole issue, if they link or if they reboot. It looks like they are going to move down the middle line.

From the That Hashtag Show media comes the information, to try to rumor, that Marvel is going to change the story of Kamala Khan with respect to what we know from the comics. In this new series, she she will be hit by an energy beam and this will give her some magical powers. In other words, the origin of Ms. Marvel’s powers will be magic. Their abilities will be more or less the same, but derived from magic, and not Terrigen-based or Inhuman-based technology. Kamala will receive a beam of energy from the bracelets she wears that will grant her powers. It is unclear if the bracelets must always be worn to have powers, or if I know something that happens once and the bracelets are not needed again.

It is not the first time that the idea that Kamala will use some type of bracelet in the series that was going to endow her with powers has been heard, but it is the first time that it sounds so directly, the idea of ​​the character’s inhuman origin is going to be omitted, not being very clear if it is going to be omitted to deal with it later or if the idea of ​​the inhumans is directly discarded.

It is well known that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, does not feel great attraction for the Inhumans. Or at least not to give them their own series or movie. The previous attempts, because at the time there were movie plans, were imposed by Ike Purlmutter, president of Marvel Entertainment, as a way to make up for the lack of X-Men, then in the hands of 20th Century Fox.

The second part of the news places in the series as villain to Kamran. In the comics he is a friend of Kamala and a morally corrupt Inhuman. Like Kamala, he would not be an Inhuman, but he will want the bracelets that Kamala has, again pointing to the idea that these bracelets are the source of some kind of power.

