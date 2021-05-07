[Series] The Magic Order series back in development for Netflix

As part of Netflix’s purchase of the entire Millarworld label, The Magic Order comic was born, the first to emerge jointly between Mark Millar and Netflix. Obviously, the jump from the bullets to the serial format was quickly prepared. They were even going to have James Wan directing the first episode. However, in October of last year, the news broke that Netflix was canceling the series before even starting production due to the pandemic.

Today the series “Jupiter’s Legacy” opens on Netflix, inspired by the Millar comic, and for that reason, yesterday Mark Millar published an extensive article on his blog updating the status of several productions inspired by his comics. This leaves us interesting news.

In addition to commenting that Netflix has not yet commissioned the second season of “Jupiter’s Legacy”, ensuring that “it depends on the public”, or that other projects such as American Jesus, Reborn, Huck and several others are being developed for film and television, the project of The Magic Order moves on, both with its series and with more comics.

I’m also happy to share that The Magic Order is in active development after we had to put it off due to all the uncertainty last year. A time of absence has given us the opportunity to return with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should get into our new writing room very soon. I created it to be a live action series, but as comic book fans know, I am also passionate about making books. I’m excited to report that in October we will be releasing Volume 2 of The Magic Order, by the legendary Stuart Immonen, followed by Volume 3, by the sensational European artist Gigi Cavenago.

Speaking to Deadline, he has explained what really happened to the series.

What happened was that we were planning to shoot in Prague and unfortunately, late last year, Prague became the hot spot in all of Europe. You know, it became the hot spot for Covid and some of the production team came with Covid and we all thought about putting it off and coming back this year. We have always said that it is a high priority for us. I mean, we can go public with some things later, but unfortunately a Netflix drone will delete me if I say more now. But that project has never disappeared as a series or as a book. We have just been talking about more in the background. Is on.

Via information | Netflix | Deadline