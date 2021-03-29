[Series] The CW would be developing a DC Ghost-Maker series

Chain The CW continues to have a clear focus on DC products. His latest new DC series include the “Black Lightning” spin-off dedicated to Painkiller and the Naomi series, after the Yara Flor series fell by the wayside. Now the rumor is ringing, via The Vulcan Reporter, that they are developing a series about Ghost-Maker, a fairly new character in the world of DC (less than a year).

No details are known about the project, but the producers of the Batwoman series are behind it. It would not be surprising if some link between series could be established, considering how attached Ghost-Maker is to the world of Batman.

It should also be said that in recent Batman comics, the character has been portrayed as a kind of anti-hero, so he can offer interesting dynamics with Batwoman at any given time.

Ghost-Maker was created by comic book writer James Tynion IV and first appeared in Batman Volume 3 # 100 (2020). In the comics, he is a bisexual vigilante who, like Bruce Wayne, has trained with many martial arts masters in the DC Universe. Rival of the Dark Knight since his youth, he is a radical crime fighter who does not hesitate to kill if he deems it necessary and who sees crime fighting as an art rather than a duty.

While training around the world, Batman and Ghost-Maker struck up a friendship due to their shared interests. After a confrontation between Ghost-Maker and a mentor of Bruce and his (which resulted in the death of said mentor), Bruce developed a greater hatred for him. Bruce warned him not to go to Gotham City and he agreed. Finally, Ghost-Maker decided to enter Gotham. He did it because he wanted to become his new protector as he was disappointed in how Bruce did his job during the Joker War comic event.

Via information | The Vulcan Reporter