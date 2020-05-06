Los Angeles, USA

The series “The Blacklist” has not been able to complete the filming of its seventh season due to the coronavirus, but has come up with an idea to broadcast a final episode: Combine the scenes shot with others in cartoons in the style of comic books.

In this way, the NBC fiction and one of the most viewed in the US, will be able to close its seventh season, interrupted by the pandemic in the middle of filming in New York.

The animated scenes will be combined with those that were already recorded, for which the cast has been required to put a voice to their characters drawn from their homes.

This special broadcast of “The Blacklist”, on May 15, will not be the end of fiction, because at the beginning of the year the television network approved an eighth season that is currently completely paused, like most productions.

The plot of the animated chapter will focus on the persecution of an accountant who works for lucrative criminal businesses, NBC reported.

This is not the only series to “save” their coronavirus season by turning to cartoons.

For example, the “One Day at a Time” team will turn an entire episode of the comedy into cartoons.

The series’ cast – Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, India de Beaufort, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz – will double their animated characters for the episode to air in June on Pop Tv.

“I am 97 years old and I have never seen a comedy recorded on cameras film an episode in cartoons. Until this situation I have come to experience,” said Norman Lear, executive producer of the current “One Day at a Time” and creator of the original 1970 version.

Among other alternatives to filming in studios, the interpreters of “Parks and Recreation” also filmed a special episode for charitable purposes through a video call, the plot of which was precisely about how the characters in the series were living the quarantine, and which grossed 2, 8 million dollars.

.