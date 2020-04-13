Series you shouldn’t see even in this crisis, the worst platforms | INSTAGRAM

On all television channels and video-on-demand platforms they have the odd creative stumbling block.

As is well known, not all titles meet expectations. Here is a short list of content to help you make no mistake when choosing what to see at Easter.

Due to the even unnecessary and excessive recommendation of so many series, including streaming and television platforms of the different series and new seasons that appear during this last month that has been confined due to the health problem.

The omission of criticism is also a warning that something is not quite right for these film entertainment industries, so we thought that it would also be very useful and gratifying to advise on the titles that are truly inadvisable.

Of course “genres are broken in tastes” but these titles have had negative comments from users, so it could be said that it is a merely subjective selection, so in the end it is you who decides whether or not to see the content mentioned continuation.

The prisoner

Miniseries and co-production of the American television channel AMC, is a reimagining of the British classic “The Prisoner” of the year 2009. Starring Ian McKellen, Jim Caviezel and Ruth Wilson, he lost all the charm of the original by choosing to untangle the plot and be a little more direct about what is really happening in the mysterious town where the protagonist wakes up. It consists of 6 episodes. It is part of the Filmin catalog.

True blood

Although it is somewhat reminiscent of “Twilight” due to its story of outcast vampires after leaving the Cave. Due to the passing of the seasons, the plot was crazy and the characters became unbearable, to the point of making no sense. The series bottomed out in the fifth season, a disaster that continued for two more seasons. It consists of 81 episodes.

Toy boy

Starring María Pedraza, known for appearing in Élite and La casa de Papel. That beyond the spicy content on the part of the young strippers, this thriller is a meaningless combination of many other series, but with interpreters that can be said to rescue the chapters a bit.

The man in the castle

More than just being bad, it turns out to be frustrating. An extended adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s nameless novel, the drama available on Amazon Prime plays on a past in Hitler’s Germany and Japan winning World War II, thereby dividing up the territory of the United States.

Despite the incredible element of science fiction, its leaders seem more interested in the political machinations of each side. Yes, the production is excellent and there is violence to the right and left, but unfortunately the script is its weakest part, with plots and secondary characters that, instead of giving more emphasis to the alternative reality, ends up subtracting it.

.