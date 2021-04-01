Series that have been canceled so far this year 2021 | Instagram

Some series unfortunately decided not to continue with their history and so far no single producer has appeared to save them, so this time we will show you which titles have been canceled.

The truth is that fans feel an immense void every time their favorite series reaches its final season, and that space is increasingly difficult to fill when instead of ending its story until the last episode it is definitively canceled, so no one will know how it will end.

It may interest you: 5 Netflix series that you did not know and without a doubt You must see!

In fact, few have been the cases of which they returned, as the case of “Sense8“which he did with a movie.

And although the year is just ending its third month, we already have many productions that will not have more episodes, despite the popularity they have obtained during their broadcast.

Some have two seasons, others with four installments and others just have only one, and in Show News we invite you to review all the series canceled in 2021.

Series canceled so far in 2021:

one

Monarch

The truth is that the news came as a surprise when the Netflix platform confirmed that the third season was never going to arrive.

The fans have even made themselves heard on social networks under the hashtag #RegresenMonarca, but there is still no news of what will happen in the future.

two

American Gods

After three seasons, last Sunday, March 21, the American chain Starz announced the cancellation of the fiction, which could be seen in Latin America through the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Rumors indicate that a movie would be the intended ending, but so far no one has referenced this.

3

The twilight zone

One of the victims who left the start of the Paramount + streaming service, as it was previously produced by CBS All Acess, however, they informed the participants that they are not in consideration of future plans.

It is worth mentioning that the first season of this series can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

4

More series canceled

– Insecure (HBO): Ends in the fifth season

– Todxs Nós (HBO): canceled after only one season

– High Maintenance (HBO): It will not have a fifth season

– Ladies of the (H) ampa (Telecinco – Amazon Prime Video): canceled after two seasons

– Truth Seekers (Amazon Prime Video): Will not have a second season

– La Révolution (Netflix): It will not have a second season

– Living with Yourself (Netflix): There will be no second season

– Memories of Idhún (Netflix): It will not have a third season.

– Mom (CBS): Ends in the eighth season.

– NCIS: New Orleans (CBS): It will not have a third season.

– Trickster (CBS): It will not have a second season

– Year of the Rabbit (Channel 4): It will not have a second season.