In the first episode of the series, “Succession”, Logan (Brian Cox) turns 80 and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who has remained sober (his past as an addict is present throughout the season) and He has served on the Board of Directors of Waystar Royco, he believes he will be announced as his father’s successor in the company, but his father postpones the decision and, despite his debilitating health, resists releasing command.

It is as if King Lear of the media postponed his participation, but his pawns, in this case his sons, began in a tragicomic way, the fight for the succession to the throne.

This is because throughout the first episode and the announcement of his decision, his other heirs are also present; the cruel and sarcastic Román (Kieran Culkin), who has returned to the company after some adventures; Siobhan (dad’s dear), or just Shiv (Sarah Snook), who is betting on a career as a political strategist to get away, but not so much, from the family business, also his older half brother Connor (Alan Ruck), who lives in his farm in New Mexico, and which always participates as a not so neutral element in the family dispute; In addition to a few supporting figures, Shiv’s fiancé and future son-in-law, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who longs for a place among them, the disturbed nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun), who only wants to secure his job among the powerful relatives he is meeting and the businessman’s third wife, the mysterious Marcia (Hiam Abbass).

If the patriarch presents himself as someone questioned and hated by a portion of public opinion, like Rupert Murdoch, it is because he is. However, despite showcasing plenty of loathsome figures, the series defies logic by stimulating public empathy for them through a complex development of equally charismatic and disgusting characters, and also by humor in their inadequacy or exchange. of splinters and machinations between them, the second episode of the first shot, Shit Show at the Fuck Factory, is invaluable in this regard with everything that happens in that hospital. The satire to which the world of business and family relations is exposed in the upper classes remains, although both the main arc of the season and those of each episode always go from comedy to drama, since the succession to which The title refers, it not only talks about the fifth largest media conglomerate in the world, but also about sins and bad family habits.

The writing work is sweeping, kaleidoscopic, vibrant, sharp and direct, as well as being remarkably empathetic given the perversion of the characters’ baseline. That’s what you need to know about the series and get past the first few episodes, which are very important in building the foundations of this incredible world: even if you hate these characters, strangely you will end up loving each and every one of them, because they may not They are good human beings, but they are ridiculously good characters.

There is no other program on television like “Succession”, it is not an antihero drama like “Breaking Bad” or “Mad Men”, where there is a problematic central figure whose actions we excuse because we have conditioned ourselves to live indirectly through it. It is not a comedy, although its biting black humor is great, it is something totally unique and wonderful. It’s one of those series that can make you drop everything and sit still for an hour without touching your phone, it’s a dopamine hit that lasts for hours afterward as you try to figure out what move Logan or Kendall or Shiv will do next (or how smart you it’s Greg actually).

“Succession” is not going to become the new Game of Thrones, but it is a sure sign that HBO still has a lot to offer. They have something really special here, with this strange, wonderful and complicated series, full of actors at the top of their game and a team of writers with the necessary talent.

You know what? “Succession” is the new Game of Thrones, because just like in Westeros if you are a Roy and you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.

