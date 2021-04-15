[Series] Stellan Skarsgård talks about his participation in the Disney + series Andor

Although they do not want to tell us too much, the production of “Star Wars: Andor” It has been running in the UK since last November. The Star Wars series will be the second to come to Disney + after the couple of seasons dedicated to “The Mandalorian”, as a prequel to the story we saw in the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

What they did confirm was the main cast of the series, for which Diego Luna will return as Cassian Andor and will be joined by our faces in the Star Wars universe as the veteran Stellan Skarsgård, “The indomitable Will Hunting” or Erik Selvig in the UCM, although we still don’t know what his character will be.

The actor has participated in a recent interview in which he has spoken about his participation in the Star Wars series. His words, which cannot reveal much, are aimed at explaining his first impressions working on the project, and how he is already progressing that there will be certain differences in style compared to what we saw in the ‘Rogue One’ movie.

As you know, they shoot me if I say something! I can’t even get a proper script. It’s printed on red paper, so I can’t make any copies, it’s ridiculous … But when I saw ‘Rogue One’ it had a lot more atmosphere and seemed a bit more mature, and that was Tony Gilroy, who is the showrunner of this [serie]. So I hope this is more than just little plastic people falling.

When asked if his children had anything to do with accepting the role, the actor acknowledged that at least it was something that crossed his mind:

Sometimes I think like this! I’m going to make a children’s movie for that reason. But also, I’m not the most mature person myself, so who doesn’t want to go pilot a spaceship?

Even the actor jokes about the idea that his character has an action figure that his children can play with at any given time:

J *** yeah. Go play with daddy. Don’t bother him. Go play with him. [Risas]

At the moment the series does not have a release date, but the wait for sometime in early 2022. Possibly once the episodes of the series “The Book of Boba Fett” finish launching, whose premiere on Disney + will take place this December.

