Series similar to Current Stories that you can see on Netflix

The premise of many animation series Today is clear: we do not accept little boys or girls in the deal. It is true that many of these series have their adult audience, but it is also true that it is not necessary, in these times, to classify animation as a product intended for children and in a while you will understand why I say it.

Since Family Guy to The Simpson, to give you the examples that best exemplify the move towards adult audiences in a television series, we are convinced that we will catch you, So would some of the series that populate this list, and we will get you to spend an entertaining time in front of the screen nearest.

Series similar to Running Stories, the best alternatives

This list will introduce you classics of the genre like South Park or Rick & Morty, as well as other lesser known productions, as could be the case with Assassination Classroom.

Tuca and Bertie

The humanized animals they are a fun way to represent absurd stories and this is a clear example of it. Betting on this television series you can follow the adventures of a toucan and a songbird, both as crazy as it may seem, and that together they will end dodging all kinds of obstacles that life is putting them on the road.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 25 minutes

Paradise Police

It might seem that we are facing a usual script, where a guy wants to follow the steps of his father, a successful policeman, and ends up getting it when he turns 18 years old, with the bad luck of coinciding with the irruption in the streets of a new drug called rhomboid. However, they will also have the help of a dog Police, called Bullet, and that, despite being focused on drug detection, will end up becoming a addict plus.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 30 Average duration: 30 minutes

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

We crossed the borders of anime and we are placed in a television series with this marked Asian aesthetic and that will tell us the crazy story of three brothers from the dangerous Yakuza, who will be forced to transform their bodies to go unnoticed, setting up his own musical group, with the figure of three women, and break into the japanese music scene.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 20 minutes

Pop Team Epic

Maybe write the resume of this series is one of the biggest challenges we have faced, but this you will understand when you start to see its first chapters. We have a couple of girls protagonists, Popuko and Pipimi, who will show us how the humor and the little gags they also have their little corner in the genre of adult animation.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 12 Average duration: 20 minutes

Assassination Classroom

Go to classAt least when you are a teenager, it is not the most fun and stimulating activity you can throw in your face. However, the students of the Kunugigaoka institute they have a great mission on their hands and it is none other than get rid of your teacher, which actually turns out to be a alien that threatens to destroy our planet. Both students and teachers will get their best weapons to eliminate the infected individual.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 22 Average duration: 20 minutes

Rick and morty

I hope that at this point in life we ​​don’t have to thresh too much the argument of this peculiar animated series, which draws both from its predecessors in the genre and from science fiction tapes, and which shows us a universe where a crazy and drunk, also extremely bright, scientific, along with its inseparable nephew, will live a multitude of adventures and will bring continuous problems to his life and to life in the universe itself.

Year: 2013Seasons: 4Chapters: 41Average duration: 20 minutes

South Park

Perhaps, we believe we are not mistaken when we affirm it, we are facing one of the animation series, along with The Simpsons, longest from the television. In its chapters, we will be able to follow the adventures of a group of teenagers, with extreme defects, and the daily life in his town, if meeting the devil himself, for example, can be considered everyday.

Year: 1997 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 74 Average duration: 20 minutes

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

We end this list of recommendations with another anime, a few go today, with a series that follows Kusuo saiki, a young high school student, possessing strange Psychic powers, but who prefers to keep them in secretas the possession of these abilities will bring you down the street of bitterness.

Year: 2016Seasons: 3Chapters: 50Average duration: 20 minutes

