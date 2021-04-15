[Series] Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant as Dead Boy Detectives in Doom Patrol

Not much is known about the third season of “Doom Patrol”, and it is a highly anticipated one because the series suffered an abrupt end in its second season due to the pandemic. It is true that this affected several series, but those affected have already been resuming their broadcast, or advancing chapters. However, with the DC Doom Patrol series we are still waiting.

The filming of the series resumed this past January, but we are still waiting for a release date for new episodes. To make the wait more bearable, comes the tip of the incorporation of two actors for the third season: Sebastian croft Y Ty tennant.

Both will be in charge of interpreting Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, better known as the Dead Boy Detectives. These characters created by Neil Gaiman are a pair of undead boys who instead of passing to the afterlife, remain on Earth to solve the mysteries of the living.

Sebastian Croft was seen in “Game of Thrones” playing a young version of Ned Stark, in addition to seeing him in other projects such as “Penny Dreadful.” As for Ty Tennant, son of David Tennant, he has participated in “Tolkien” and in the series “The war of the worlds.”

Let us remember that the last thing that was seen of the series, that episode 9 of the second season, left the Doomed Patrol literally destroyed and at the mercy of Candlemaker. It should also be said that this season 3 will feature the appearance of Madame Rouge.

Via information | The Direct