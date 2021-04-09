[Series] Robyn Lively and Tom Kenny join Powerpuff Girls cast

The CW has officially started filming the series “Powerpuff”, the live-action series focused on the Powerpuff Girls / Powerpuff Girls in their twenties, and along the way we discover more faces joining the cast of the series.

The Deadline media reports the incorporation of the actress Robyn Lively to production. She is known mostly for works in the 80s and 90s, such as “Karate Kid III: The final challenge”, but in recent years she has participated in “Ouija” or the series “Light as a feather”. She will play Sara bellum or Sara Bello / Miss Bello in Spanish, which in the animated series was voiced by Jennifer Martin.

The animated series was the one that was in charge of doing everything that the mayor could not, which was almost everything. The interesting thing is that in the animated series there was a joke that they almost always hid their face, either by some object or by some camera game. It is not known if this resource will continue to be done here.

Then we also have the participation of Tom kenny, who will also reprise his role from the original animated series. That is, he will act as narrator of the story as he did in 1998 and 2016. We do not know if he will continue to voice the introduction of each episode. There is a possibility that it is simply a node from the cartoon in the pilot episode.

This live-action adaptation of Townsville’s iconic Craig McCracken superhero trio. With the new Powerpuff title, the series will follow Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup into their 20s. In the Cartoon Network adaptation, Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perreault will star in the series. They will also introduce us to Mojo Jojo Jr., the son of Mojo Jojo who we know from the animated world, and who will be played by Nicholas Podany.

At the moment there is no date for the series because they have only given the green light to the production of the pilot episode.

