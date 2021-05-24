[Series] Possible clue that the Book of Boba Fett will have more than one season

The next Star Wars series to hit the Disney + platform will be “The Book of Boba Fett”. We are facing a spin-off series that arises as a result of the end of the second season of “The Mandalorian.” This coming December that series will be released that follows the adventures of the bounty hunter with Fennec Shand.

Officially, they have not given details of the series and it has not transpired too much in this filming time of the series, which is practically ending, if it has not already done so. However, now comes a small detail that invites us to think towards the possibility that this has more than one season.

There were not a few fans who thought that because of the focus it had, it would be a limited series, that is, only one season, but some first promotional arts point to the line that what will arrive in December will be only the first season.

This comes from OC Celebrity Marketing’s April 2021 in which we can see Temuera Morrison signing merchandise. The actor wears a sweatshirt where we can read “Buccaneer”, which long ago was believed to be the production title of the third season of “The Mandalorian”, when they deceived us saying that it was being filmed but it was actually the filming of the Boba Fett series. In some arts dedicated to the film’s teams, we can see several references to “Season 1”.

This obviously means nothing, but it does support the idea that it is a series of several seasons.

#SpoilerAlert: BFFC member alilmothman sent us this photo from Celebrity Marketing’s April 2021 signing with Temuera Morrison, where you can see he’s wearing a #Buccaneer sweatshirt with the same typesetting, aligning with rumored “Creature Crew” graphic. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/M87heRPkMd – Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) May 23, 2021

The series is set in the same timeline as “The Mandalorian,” and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand respectively. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez will serve as executive producers of this new series.