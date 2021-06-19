[Series] Peacemaker: John Cena on set and first episode titles

We had been bringing back images from the filming set of “Peacemaker”, the DC Comics series that will be one of the first to hit the HBO Max streaming platform. What’s more, its premiere is scheduled for January 2022. So it is a good time to bring the recent images that have reached the Internet. A filming that actor John Cena himself has said is nearing its end.

Let us remember that this spin-off of this summer’s film “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” will logically delve into the story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, an extremist assassin who believes he is on a quest for peace, killing to anyone and everyone to achieve their ultimate goal.

In these new images that arrive via Canadagraphs we can see John Cena characterized as Peacemaker, along with actor Freddie Stroma, who recently we learned was assuming the role of Vigilante replacing Chris Conrad. The scene they shot outside consisted solely of the pair of actors walking towards a car with some bags and then the car driving away. In the photos we can also see director James Gunn.

In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, Cena has professed her love for her character’s outfit:

I love the Peaceamaker outfit. It’s brilliant, it’s outrageous, everything from the chrome helmet to the sleeveless nature of the suit, which is a rare thing among heroes. There is a lot of personality that is reflected in the appearance.

Adrian Chase is a district attorney and crime fighter with a quick cure factor. In the comics, Adrian Chase was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez and was the second individual to use the Vigilante name.

Along with this comes a rumor with the titles of the first three episodes of the series and that would be the following:

Episode 1: “A whole new whirled” Episode 2: “Best friends never” Episode 3: “Bettter goff dead”

