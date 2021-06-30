[Series] Peacemaker Director Announces Three Actors Who Finish Their Scenes

The Serie “Peacemaker” DC’s HBO Max is wrapping up its shooting phase Since the cameras began to roll at the beginning of the year, and after several images leaking, that end is closer and closer. Director James Gunn himself has advanced this on Twitter, confirming that there are already several actors who have finished recording their scenes for the series.

The filmmaker responsible for the series has confirmed that a few days ago, the Actors Annie Chang, Lochlyn Munro and Christopher Heyerdahl finished filming their scenes. These actors, marked as recurring for the series, are in charge of playing Detective Sophie Song, Detective Larry Fitzgibbon and Captain Locke respectively. This points to us that the scenes in which these law enforcement officers are involved are over.

Last night we said goodbye to Annie Chang, Lochlyn Munro and Christopher Heyerdahl in the first season of Peacemaker, three beautiful weirdos who bring a lot to our series, and we were brought to tears, ”says director James Gunn in a tweet. The next two weeks won’t be so much fun without them. I love you guys.

As we can see, it also refers to “first season”, and it is not the first allusion that this could be the first of several seasons, although they have clarified that officially there is nothing fixed yet. It also advances that, as little is left, another two weeks of work on the series.

This series will be released in January 2022 on Warner Media’s new streaming platform. This one focuses on the character of Peacemaker, played by John Cena in the movie “The Suicide Squad”, to explore the origins of the character.

