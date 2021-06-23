Series on Legionaries of Christ is launched, with testimonies of victims of sexual abuse – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Introducing the series launch Legion of AbusesJosé Barba, one of the victims of the Legionaries of Christ, assured that Mexican society wants to be informed of the damages caused by that congregation, which, he said, go beyond pedophilia and continue to be violated to date .

After highlighting the importance of this exercise of transparency, he launched: “Why has the Legion of Christ lasted more than 80 years? Because it has become a juxtaposition of the Catholic Church, which is two thousand years old and, as it appears in visual forms, repeated, as in photographs with the Pope, things continue on their way, nothing has happened, “he said at a press conference.

He added: “There is always a danger, not so much because of the concealment within the Catholic institution, which is very serious, but also because the inertia of things makes things that are repeated again and again lose their importance and value.”

The problem with the Legionaries of Christ, he said, has lost importance, however, there is now much emphasis on the problem of pedophilia, pedophilia, ephebophilia in the world.

“What we in this series this week want to say is that the problem is much broader than that of pedophilia, which attacks not only the soul, but also the body, and other aspects of the spirit such as malformation, the spiritual damage of diverse nature, the nonconformity of the divine project of each one of the souls, within an institution that has lasted 80 years, more than the established Russian communism of origin, more than Mussolini’s fascism, more than Francoism and more than Nazism ; those lasted a portion of this time, ”he explained.

Information of VANGUARDIA