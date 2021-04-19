[Series] Olivia Colman in negotiations for Secret Invasion

Interesting exclusive that comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter when reporting a new name that is in talks to join “Secret Invasion”, one of the future Marvel Studios series for Disney +.

As we can read on the portal, the British Olivia Colman would be holding talks with the studio to appear in the series, which brings back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos. Colman’s resume includes an Oscar for her role in “The Favorite,” and she also plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix television fiction “The Crown.” To no one’s surprise, no details have been given of the role he could play.

This Marvel series will seek to give a somewhat free adaptation of the homonymous comic, in which the Skrulls race infiltrates Earth and impersonates several superheroes, creating a climate of distrust and paranoia. It is this last aspect that the team of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, wants to explore.

Along with Jackson and Mendehlson, we have the recent addition of Kingsley Ben-Adir as the main villain of the series, again with no identity revealed at the moment. It was commented that production should start throughout this month of April.

Via information | THR