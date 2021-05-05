series of the great American designer arrives on Netflix with Ewan McGregor

“The ‘Halston’ limited series follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his unique and invented name in a global fashion empire that is synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era in which he lives, 1970 and New York of the 80, until a hostile takeover forces him to fight for control of his most prized asset … the Halston name, “describes the production synopsis.

Ewan McGregor as Halston. (Netflix)

We will see the iconic Studio 54 that Warhol described as “a dictatorship at the door, a democracy on the ground”. Arrivals there were as important as the party inside. Everyone was going to be seen. “We cast real photographers of the time to work as paparazzi,” director Daniel Minahan told The Hollywood Reporter.