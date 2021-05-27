[Series] New scenes of Loki in another new spot of the series

Disney reveals a new promotional spot for the series “Loki”. Scarcely thirty sure, in a clear line of spot, that although it recycles a lot of seen material, it includes new scenes from the series. Especially of what is possibly the first chapter of the series.

We know that the series will pick up the events just after what we saw in “Avengers: Endgame”, and that is what we see in part of this spot. Together from the second 0:20 we can see Loki with his clothes in the movie “The Avengers”, from that alternative timeline that opens when he escapes with the Tesseract. He will end up in some kind of desert, and there he will run into agents of the Agency for Time Variation, including Hunter B-15. It is the end of this scene where we also find humor with that “expensive” moment.

Before reaching that point, the spot includes other noteworthy moments, such as when Loki tried to flee while Mobius is giving him the “talk”, but the inhibitor collar prevents him, or when he stays. Also, highlight the conversation of Mobius and Loki: