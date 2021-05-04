[Series] New scenes from Loki, Mobius, and more in another Marvel series trailer

Last night’s NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN sought to reach an audience and they turned to Marvel. As was announced a few before the sporting event, and we commented on Twitter, there was talk of a “special look” of the “Loki” series but without specifying much more detail. We already have available the promotional video of what will be the next Marvel series to reach the Disney + platform.

The advance has reached the Internet but with less quality than we might expect, as it has not yet been officially released by Marvel. This spot brings more action compared to what was seen in the second trailer almost a month ago. Almost every frame in this 45-second teaser is brand new.

The short teaser starts what looks like the trial of Loki, but it is Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) who tries to break a spear in favor of the god of deception, and even thinks that he can become good and needs a second chance. Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is very suspicious and distrustful of Loki, but Mobius tries to convince her. A commercial clearly oriented to what would be the recruitment of Loki for the Temporal Variation Agency (TVA).

This variant is insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable, ”Judge Renslayer says to Mobius, referring to Loki.

Loki while showing off his illusion powers and some classic costumes while the Mobius tries to defuse the situation:

He’s doing great, “he replies,” but very arrogant.

Of course in the end, Loki shows more of his being, and blurts out “I am Loki, and I am loaded with glorious purpose” (a nod to his classic Avengers intro line). Then more scenes of Loki arrive, while words appear on the screen declaring “Loki’s time has come.”

At the end of the trailer, we have Mobius exclaiming “Awesome! Wherever you go [Loki], it is only death, destruction, the literal ends of the worlds! “

In general, an advance that shows us that we see Loki in all his glory, doing more than his praise, and although they try to amend it, or control it, this will be a titanic task on the part of Mobius.

The series resumes action immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Agency for Temporal Variation, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline. and you are given a choice: face the elimination of reality or help catch an even greater threat. Premiere June 11 on Disney +.