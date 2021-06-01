[Series] New details of how the appearance of Doctor Strange was raised in WandaVision

They confirmed long ago that among the very initial ideas for the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” I was placing Doctor Strange in her. They even advanced that the commercial spots for the series were going to be a way for Strange to try to connect with Wanda. Everything, as we say, raised in the initial phase of creation, but that ended up being discarded even long before starting the filming of the series.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the series’ main screenwriter and showrunner was asked, Jac schaeffer, and the CEO of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, for those plans that had for Strange in the series. An appearance of Strange that was not really going to be effective as such until the end of the series, in order to further connect with the future movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

According to Schaeffer, when he joined the project, there was this initial plan for Strange, and by then it was planned as a cameo. It was even all so initial that there were different variants of its appearance.

The plan when I got on board was that at the end of the series, there would be a twist and Dr. Strange’s involvement would essentially amount to a short cameo, ”Schaeffer explains. The first sketches had several versions of the two [Wanda y el Dr. Strange] riding together into the sunset. And it didn’t feel quite right. We wanted Wanda to have autonomy in this story. So we found it a bit excessive.

The writer refers there to what they explained at the time, they removed it because they did not want Strange to overshadow Wanda, they wanted her to shine alone in this series. Likewise, they saw that having left Strange, they should have explained other issues, for example his absence.

“Another problem was, if Dr. Strange shows up right at the end, where was he all this time? I loved writing variations on Dr. Strange, variations on that ending. It was a pleasure writing it. There were versions where he would fly past the city limits and then meet Dr. Strange, that sort of thing.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige insists on the idea that the appearance of Strange would have taken too much prominence from Wanda.

Some people might say, ‘It would have been great to see Dr. Strange,’ but it would have taken the limelight away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do. We didn’t want the series finale to become a commodity to go to the next movie, or, ‘Here’s the white guy, let me show you how power works. That was not what we wanted to say.

Some terms that are the same that the manager used the other time to justify why they eliminated Strange.

Finally, they confirm, which is obvious, that all this affected the fact that the ending of “WandaVision” had to be redone several times, and consequently, they also had to do the same with the beginning of Doctor Strange 2, entitled, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ”.

That meant we had to reconceive how they are in that movie, ”Feige explains. And now we have a better ending in WandaVision than we had initially thought, and a better plot in Dr. Strange. And this is how it usually works, which is to place the chess pieces the way you want them to go in general, but always be willing and open to change them so that they better serve each of them.

The second Doctor Strange movie has a theatrical release set for March 25, 2022, and Wanda’s appearance in it in a leading role is confirmed.

Via information | Rolling stone