[Series] Netflix publishes official trailer for Sweet Tooth

A few weeks after the release of the first official trailer for “Sweet Tooth”, Netflix shares a new preview of his new series that will adapt the homonymous comic by Jeff Lemire released under the Vertigo label, so it is promoted as if it were an adaptation of “a DC comic.” Along with the trailer, a poster has been published that shows us the two protagonists of the series, the young Gus played by Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie playing Tommy Jepperd.

The trailer leaves us with a fairly clear and concise summary of what to expect from the series. He tells us about the post-apocalyptic disaster that gave rise to the so-called half-human-half-animal hybrids, and how Gus is one of them. We see him meet Tommy Jepper and embark on the mission that we assume will span the entire first season at least.

The series is produced by Jim Mickle, who has also served as a screenwriter alongside Ben Schwartz. Interestingly, it has actor Robert Downey Jr. as executive producer alongside Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Mickle has stated the following for Variety:

We wanted to make a series that offered escape and adventure, where nature reclaims the world in so many ways that it seems like a fairy tale. ‘Sweet Tooth’ is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very rich and hopeful. We want people to come to this world where there is beauty, hope and adventure. It is a story with a great scope: we ride trains, we climb mountains, we run in forests. It is a series about what it means to start a family, what it means to have a home and why it is important to maintain faith in humanity.

The cast is led by Christian Convery and features Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Will Forte and James Brolin.

“Sweet Tooth” will premiere on June 4.