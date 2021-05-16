series, movies and novels

Ahsoka Thano is a character that was known to a large sector of viewers in the series “The Mandalorian” on the Disney + platform, but has been in the Star Wars universe for many more years, since his debut in the movie “Star Wars: The Clone Wars ”, And then continue in the series of the same title.

Taking into account how much we do not know about this character and that Disney Plus confirmed at Disney Inventor Day in December 2020 that Ahsoka will have her own series, we are going to tell you the most important chapters, films and novels about her life (Synopsis of the next series and Star Wars movies announced). This is obviously completed by our chronology of all the Star Wars series and movies.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

His first appearance and the first thing you should see is the movie “The Clone Wars” that you have on Disney +. In this movie, set after the events of Star Wars Episode II. In it, the separatists kidnap the son of Jabba the Hutt and the republic, specifically Anakin Skywalker and his new Jedi apprentice, Ahsoka Thano will have to rescue him. Act we continue we can make the leap to the animated series of the same title.

In chapter 1 × 09 of the animation, we see Ahsoka Thano face the lethal Ventress, and in turn, the same dilemmas as her teacher, Anakin Skywalker. In chapter 1 × 19 of the series “The Clone Wars” Anakin gives her an important lesson. In “The Clone Wars” 2 × 08 he focuses on the Ahsoka / Barris friendship as they fight their own parasite-infested troops. In 2 × 11, Ahsoka has to travel to Coruscant in search of her lost lightsaber. Already in the third season, in chapter 7, Ahsoka protects Padme after having visions of her death. In chapters 15, 16 and 17 of the third season, Ahsoka travels with Anakin and Obi-wan to the planet Mortis, where they meet living incarnations of the force. In the last two episodes of the season, Ahsoka talks to a group of young people from the Trans-Doshans hunters. He discovers that not even the Jedi Knights can save everyone and sometimes have to make difficult decisions. In the 4 × 14 Ahsoka ends up trapped by Bonteri’s desire for justice. We have already reached the fifth season. In chapters 2, 3 and 4 he travels to Onderon with the goal of helping a group of warriors, including Saw Gerrera from Rogue One, to overthrow their local government, loyal to the Separatists. Between chapters 17 and 20 of the 5th season, we see how Ahsoka faces a trial where she is accused of bombing the Jedi temple.

At this point, being as rigorous as possible to the chronology, I recommend reading the novel “Star Wars Ahsoka”, where the events that occurred in the end of the 5th season are closed.

Returning to the Clone Wars series, Ahsoka makes an appearance again in Season 7. In Chapter 7 Ahsoka and the sisters try to escape one more problem on their lists. And with this we come to the end of the series. In the last four chapters, 9, 10, 11 and 12 specifically, they tell us what Ahsoka and Darth Maul were doing in the events of episode III.

Star wars rebels

With this we have already finished all the events of “The Clone Wars” however, if you still want to know more about Ahsoka Thano it is time to start watching “Star Wars Rebels”. This animated series takes a leap in time, and is located between 5 and 1 year before the Battle of Yavin (Episode IV) plus an epilogue located 4 years after the Battle of Yavin.

In the last chapter of the first season, the rebels are forced to call for help and Ashoka is the one who must come to the call for help. In the first two chapters of the 2nd season, Ahsoka has to face her former teacher, Anakin Skywalker, or as he is already known, Darth Vader. The same thing happens in the last two chapters of the second season, where we see another confrontation between Ahsoka and Darth Vader. She was missing until her appearance in 4 × 15 where she tells what happened exactly after her disappearance.

The Mandalorian

Finally, to conclude this guide, I recommend the chapter of “The Mandalorian” 2 × 13 where Din Djarin knows in the first line, the personal battle between Ahsoka Thano and the magistrate. This is his most recent appearance, and it shows the older version of the character. This appearance is expected to link directly with what we see in the new Disney + series.