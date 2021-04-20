[Series] Marvel to Present WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier at 2021 Emmys

There are many fans who have applauded the different style of the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision /” Wandavision “. Regardless of what the sitcom proposal may like more or less, the series has stood out on the interpretive side, specifically for an Elizabeth Olsen whom we have seen like never before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and on the other for the set and makeup , where an excellent job has been done recreating each of the decades through which the series has passed.

Now, we begin to know the first steps in the line of the prizes that can fall to this series Marvel Studios and Disney have moved tab. The company has presented two first series for Disney +, the aforementioned “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and, the one about to end, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” for the emmy awards.

At the moment, they are only nominations for the awards and we can talk about two categories. Marvel has proposed to “Wandavision” as best limited series already “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” for Best Drama Series. Placing him in different categories is due to a movement that many explain is a way to avoid competing with himself in a single category.

Normally, the blockbusters of the houses of Marvel and Star Wars tend to stay out of this type of recognition, and their awards are usually more in technical nominations. However, “The Mandalorian” surprised as Best Drama at the Emmy Awards 2020, so the next awards show is seen with different eyes. Especially for the good reviews in general that both series have had.

In an interview with IndieWire, Marvel Studios VP of Production and Development, Nate moore, has confirmed that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will campaign in the category of best drama, while WandaVision competes in the category of best limited series or anthology. This is how the manager explained Marvel’s decision:

[La decisión] It came about when the series was launching, but it was something that we thought about even as we were doing it, not because we thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s great,’ but because it seems a little more dramatic than some of our typical stuff. As this is our first foray into television, even if it is Disney +, we think that [la ubicación en una categoría] it was appropriate for what the series is trying to address.

Via information | Indiewire