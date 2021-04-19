[Series] Marvel producer sees possible a season 2 of Loki and Falcon & Winter Soldier

As soon as those first Marvel Studios series were announced for the Disney + platform, they began to talk about the idea of ​​whether there would be more future seasons. A topic that was talked about even more when they began to place them as limited series.

They have generally been sold as series with a marked duration, however, the series “Loki” had very strong rumors from practically the beginning pointing to the idea of ​​more than one season. Those rumors were formalized earlier in the year when it was revealed that its writer had formally started development on a second season. It did not mean that it was going to officially have a second season, but it did begin to work on it at a creative level.

At the end of the series “WandaVision” / “Scarlet Witch and Vision” this issue reappeared, although we know that the “direct” continuation of the series will be the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. The truth is that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, explained that they were going to let time determine what to do with each character in the MCU, whether to give him a new series or a new season, whether to give him a movie, etc.

Now they have raised the question again with an executive to Marvel. In an interview with IndieWire, Marvel Studios VP of Production and Development, Nate moore.

First, they asked him about possibility that “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” or “WandaVision” have a second season, and this was the point of view that he contributed:

I think ‘WandaVision’ is a series that you can only do once. He can’t go back to that reality, That’s such a comprehensive arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, while ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​is really, for me, about the legacy of what it is. a superhero, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And it is a story that I think can be taken up again in the following seasons because it is a perennial story. It is a conversation.

When asked if he thinks any of the upcoming Marvel series are on a similar path to that, in the sense of having more than one season, pointed to “Loki”, series that will premiere in June, basically because of the evidence that we mentioned before.

The one that comes to mind, and which is probably not a secret, I think there is a lot of narrative in ‘Loki’ that is really irreverent and clever and cool, but it also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way that it’s not unique. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that series. It’s really amazing. I think about everything he has done, but this series is going to show different aspects and the true scope of his range. I think that series is going to surprise a lot of people.

At the moment, they are nothing more than the perceptions of a Marvel producer. That is, it is not official, but it does indicate a small clue to what is the vision that they have right now within Marvel Studios.

