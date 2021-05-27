[Series] Marvel officially confirms the open secret that Oscar Isaac is Moon Knight

In an interesting movement of events, Marvel has published an image of actor Oscar Isaac on social networks. The filming of the series “Moon Knight” It is currently underway, and no great material has arrived, except for something loose from the actors outside of the filming in their free time. However, Marvel has wanted to generate some hype.

We are used to the latest Marvel productions being carried with the utmost secrecy, which is why this publication on social networks has caught us by surprise. It reveals absolutely nothing, but it goes to the delight of the fans.

Accompanied by the simple message “We are MoonKnight” (We are Moon Knight), share a image of Oscar Isaac while in the background we can see different images and designs of Moon Knight from the comics. An extensive review of Moon Knight comics that may have served as inspiration for the series, or perhaps are simply illustrative.

“WE ARE MOONKNIGHT” – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/a5TXAN8UiT – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 27, 2021

The interesting thing about this image is that it is the first time Marvel makes a direct allusion to Oscar Isaac as the protagonist. The first time we learned that Oscar Isaac would play the Moon Knight was in October 2020. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did not confirm Isaac’s casting during a December Disney Investor Day presentation, as they did announce to Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez or Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel.

This did not prevent “Moon Knight” director of photography Gregory Middleton from confirming Oscar Isaac in the lead role in January, nor did the directors confirm him, or prevent Isaac himself from posting his training videos on social media. . However, to this day, the official record of the series on marvel.com still does not list Isaac.