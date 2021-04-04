[Series] Lucifer season 5B and 6 will be very different and more details

Next May, the series “Lucifer” returns to Netflix with the second half of the fifth season, which will be followed later by a sixth, and now the final season, of the series. However, although both seasons 5B and 6 contribute to the larger Lucifer narrative and were even shot one after the other, they advance that we will be before some chapters very different from each other in their approach.

The series co-showrunner Joe henderson has recently participated in an interview with Word Balloon in which he has talked about what is to come for the Netflix series, and has talked about how these episodes complement each other within how different they are:

I like them both in different ways. The season 5B is big and epic. The season 6 is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them. They are so different and yet they form a whole. They are part of a story. […] Each season of Lucifer completes the story, but also advances something that is to come. And that’s something we’ve done every season. We are finishing the fifth season. Let’s finish that story, but like all good serial storytelling, you’re going to want to come back for season six, and we’ll give you a very good reason.

When asked to describe the sixth season of Lucifer in three words, Henderson replied: “All the good stuff”.

In other minor details that Henderson has covered in the interview is when they have asked him about those other plants the Lux, the club that Lucifer runs in Los Angeles, which we have not seen yet.

‘What’s on the different floors of Lux?’ It is a question. Yes. It is something that we have almost told in several episodes and we have never gotten to it. So: sex dungeons. They are all sex dungeons.

Although he can’t say too much about what we’re going to see in the new episodes, yes has advanced the trailer for the second half of season 5:

You are going to shit with fear when you see the trailer. Is incredible. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you see the trailer – I’ll warn everyone that the trailer contains some spoilers that you might not want to see – but it won’t ruin the experience, it just adds to it in my opinion … But it has a lot. I was watching it and I was like, ‘Have we done all of that in eight episodes? Wow!’.

In addition, season 6 will have a total of 10 episodes, as confirmed:

They’re 10 [episodios] for our last season.

Based on the Vertigo / DC Comics character of the same name created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for the Sandman universe, “Lucifer” originally premiered on Fox in 2016 and was canceled after three seasons. Then Netflix revived Lucifer for season four in 2019 and subsequently renewed it for season five. Season 5 was initially announced as the final season of Lucifer, although the series was eventually renewed for season 6 after continued negotiations.

Lucifer season 5 has 16 episodes and has been divided into two equal parts. The first eight episodes premiered as Season 5A on August 21, 2020. The remaining eight episodes will arrive as part of Season 5B on Friday, May 28. Meanwhile, Season 6 will have a total of 10 episodes and currently lacks a premiere date. The sixth season of Lucifer ended its production on Monday, March 29, causing the hashtag #ThankYouLucifer to be trending on Twitter.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia. like Ella López.