[Series] Loki: the director teases the third episode and more promotional videos

Although it seemed that Marvel Studios was going to relax with the promotion of “Loki” In the face of new episodes, since of course they were not at a promotional level as with “WandaVision” every week precisely not to advance too much about what is yet to be seen from the series, Marvel Studios has released a couple of promotional videos.

In addition to this, the director of the series, Kate herron, has advanced the third chapter that will arrive this Wednesday. As we know this week’s episode left the reveal that (SPOILER: select text to view) the variant of Loki that is wreaking havoc on the AVT is a female version of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino (END SPOILER). This has naturally raised new questions.

Sale

Star Wars novel Ahsoka

Find out what happened to Ahsoka Tano since she left The Jedi Order at the end of The Clone Wars and before reappearing as Operative Fulcrum in the animated series Rebels

Director Kate Herron advances that the third episode will continue to bring answers about some of the questions that fans ask ourselves:

I’d say we’ll go deeper into that in next week’s episode, ”says the show’s director of the big cliffhanger at the end of the second episode. I don’t want to spoil anything for people who are going to see it next week.

At the level of promotional videos we have two. First, a TV Spot that, although it includes many scenes seen in the couple of episodes that we have in the series, also shows many other material that is pending us to see, material that on some occasions we had already seen in previous materials.

Second, a featurette where the different actors, Owen Wilson sporting a cowboy hat, Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino, detail how powerful Loki is, finally revealing that Tom Hiddleston was the one who wrote the ad.

Loki’s TV Spot

New #Loki TV Spot. pic.twitter.com/AJs9qK5eGO – Best of Tom Hiddleston (@hiddlesbb) June 18, 2021

Featurette: ‘Humble Loki’

Via information | Entertainment Weekly