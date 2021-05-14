[Series] Loki: new image and the main writer of the series advances his proposal

The days go by, and that puts us closer to the premiere of the series “Loki” on the Disney + streaming platform. On June 9th, the new Marvel Studios series will arrive to tell a completely new story of Thor’s brother, the god of deception who has left us so many “tricks” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just like the “Scarlet Witch and Vision” or “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series did, this series will bring new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, from the information that is known, the only face that returns from the MCU is the protagonist Tom Hiddleston in his role as Loki. Everyone else will be new characters (and consequently new actors) to the MCU. Among those news that we will have is the TVA.

The Entertainment Weekly media brings a new exclusive image of the series where we can see Loki with the TVA inmate jumpsuit, along with two guards, one of them played by Wunmi Mosaku. Along with this, we have a statement from the main writer after the series, Michael waldron, talking about what his proposal was.

Over six episodes, one of the topics that will be addressed will be the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization in charge of safeguarding the proper flow of time. Is. As we know, he arrests Loki because they need his help to fix all the problems of the timeline he created while on the run with the Tesseract.

My proposal for the series was a big, crazy and fun time adventure, ”says writer Michael Waldron. TVA is just a whole new world [con] a new cast of characters, and that’s what felt most exciting about the series: building a new corner of the MCU.

Taking it back immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again) as seen in “Avengers: Endgame”, Loki is called before the Agency for Temporal Variation, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and you are given a choice: face the elimination of reality or help catch an even greater threat.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly