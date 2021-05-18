[Series] Loki makes contact with TVA in a new TV Spot of the series

The ABC chain has issued that morning a new preview of the series “Loki” from Marvel Studios, premiering on June 9. A TV Spot that at the moment reaches low quality, although it may not take long to launch it in high quality if they follow the same pattern as with the previous Marvel series of which they also launched spots on television.

However, this spot is being very striking because preview several new scenes in the series. Specifically, it begins with a series of scenes that seem precisely to be situated in what will be the start of the series. That Loki’s first contact with the AVT (TVA) when she stops him to watch over the sacred timeline that Loki has modified. The clip that we saw yesterday introduced us to Mobius, and here we have neither more nor less than Miss Minute, the AVT mascot, as well as other elements of the agency.

After being “subjected” to the agency’s protocol controls, Loki is tasked with solving the chaos that exists right now. Throughout that minute we can see a lot of dialogue, and even more, several scenes, completely new, including action scenes.

We see a lot of humor in all that first part of the spot, because Loki himself does not believe too much the authority that is TVA. This is counteracted by the darker moments that the mystery of the plot brings. A plot about which Marvel is keeping a lot of silence and that will be a matter of life and death for this Loki, which we remember is that of 2012 from a different timeline.