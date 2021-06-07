[Series] Loki – it’s a complete story, just the origin of Ravonna Renslayer and more

Today is taking place the promotional tour of the series “Loki”. In it, those involved in the new Marvel Studios series are giving interviews to different media, and along the way, this is leaving different headlines about the series. We summarize below some of the main headlines that have been leaving. We also close at the end with different promotional materials of the series, such as the merch or more videos.

The points that we comment here are:

The first season of Loki tells a full story Loki came to pose as a short film The Loki series is the origin story of Ravonna Renslayer The writer talks about the jump from animated comedy to Loki

Loki’s first season tells a full story

The second season of “Loki” is in active development right now. This leads us to think that we will continue to see more adventures of Loki beyond the series, although we remember that it is a Loki that does not correspond to the main line of events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it is the one that escaped from the 2012 timeline). Consequently, it is logical to think of an open ending, which has its positive side, but also its negative side because it can leave us a certain feeling of emptiness when we reach the end.

However, series lead writer Michael Waldron has confirmed that the story is self-contained, meaning there was always the claim that tell your own full story:

It really was always my hope and intention with this tell a complete story with this season. The first season stands on its own, and you know, is there more story to tell in the future? I do not know. Time will tell.

Loki came to pose as a short film

In that same line, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, acknowledges that for a while, they were mulling over the ideas of making a short film about the character of Loki. It even references the old Studio 54 nightclub that went on to become a Broadway theater.

There were ideas, as Tom will recall [Hiddleston, actor protagonista], for a short film that goes back almost a decade for Loki in the ’70s. Like directing Studio 54 in the’ 70s. I think we had concept art of him on a horse.

The project did not go much further. It wasn’t until director Kate Heron and lead writer Michael Waldron joined the project that it became “infinitely more interesting,” according to Feige, thanks to their ideas on how to turn the project around.

The Loki series is the origin story of Ravonna Renslayer

It was long ago confirmed that actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw would give life to Ravonna renslayer, an important character because he has a romantic relationship with Kang in the comics. Kang is a time traveler who will also make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the third Ant-Man film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” At the moment, we don’t know how much of all that history from the comics we will see in the series. However, the actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw has confirmed that the series really exerts origin story for Ravonna:

Well luckily or unfortunately for me, Kate [Herron, la directora de la serie] He explained to me that this was a kind of origin story for Ravonna Renslayer, ”says actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw of her character. You know, something before some of the comic book stuff. All that stuff is there, but there’s also a chance to feel like you start off fresh with AVT that hasn’t been seen before by on-screen fans.

That is, the possibility of seeing those ideas from the comics in the UCM would be completely open. Moreover, in that line, the actress teases that there could be a bright future for the character beyond this Marvel series.

I feel like there is a lot of potential for her in the future, ”adds the actress.

Writer talks about the jump from animated comedy to Loki

Michael waldron, the main screenwriter of the series “Loki,” was known until now for his work on the animated series “Rick and Morty.” This made him perfect for a series like this, which delves into time travel and the multiverse. At the series’ press conference, the writer explained the difficulties of adapting the comedy to a more drama-focused live action series.

I think from the beginning I tried to step on the gas pedal perhaps too hard and had to recalibrate and put it in a more dramatic place.

Waldron then explained what he liked about the character and how he found his groove while writing to Loki.

And that’s the great thing about this character, that you don’t have to write jokes. Loki is going to make regular conversations fun, entertaining, and engaging just by the way he interacts. This is how we approached it. We just trust that Tom [Hiddleston] do all the work.

New promotional videos

