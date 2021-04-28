[Series] Legends of Tomorrow season 6 villain trailer and details

The CW network has released an extended trailer of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, which will premiere its sixth season this weekend. In the new trailer, which features a Warner Bros. logo from the ’80s and draws on VHS-inspired art from the season, we get to see more of the plot of the new episodes, which will revolve around these aliens. that travel in time and that the Legends team must stop, especially because they have Sara.

The advance is, among other things, a alien exhibit ranging from the silliest to the grotesque, including that cross between Beebo and Gizmo from the Gremlins. The most striking element, however, is the moment when Zari transforms into an animated character Inspired by Disney princesses, with elements from Constantine’s mansion joining in the cartoon fun. Attention to the moment in which the gargoyle at the end of the stairs of the mansion comes to life, like the ones in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The details of the season do not stay here, because at minute 1:34 of the trailer we have a look at Bishop, who will act as the main antagonist of this sixth season. Portrayed by Raffi Barsoumian (“The Vampire Diaries”), the series co-showrunner describes him as the “big bad” of the season, to add the following about him:

Bishop has been targeting Sara for a long time. Sara is not in the spotlight as a victim, but to be turned into a partner. Our great villain, at least, pretends to have altruistic reasons to save humanity. He believes that Sara is fundamental to this. Of course, your ideas are completely unhinged, but has a fascination for her. It is not a romantic fascination. Even if Sara is able to escape his clutches, this is not the type of man who is going to give up on his plan. Although she may escape his abduction, she is going to be dealing with the aftermath all season long.

