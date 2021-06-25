[Series] Laurie Holden Joins The Boys Cast As A Recurrent

The third season of the series “The Boys” keep adding faces. After learning the other day that the actors Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flannery and Nick Wechsler joined the series to play three superheroes, now Variety announces that the actress Laurie holden He is also joining the Amazon Prime series in a recurring role.

Specifically, the actress, best known for her role as Andrea in three seasons of “The Walking Dead”, in addition to appearing in “The Americans”, “The X-Files” and “The Shield”, will play the superhero known as Crimson Sountess.

Sountess is a former partner of Soldier Boy, a character who will also debut this season as played by Jensen Ackles. Crimson Sountess is capable of flying and generating heat and acts as a member of the Soldier Boys super-team Payback, a group of heroes that will debut this season. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see her team up with the recently announced Supersonic hero Gunpowder and Blue Hawk.

Designed with clear inspiration from Marvel’s Scarlet Witch, the Crimson Sountess prism dates back to Vought’s days in WWII. The character even had a reference in the series’ second season.

#TheBoysTV # Season2 @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #TheBoys #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/UMCfX1wbgs – Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 7, 2019

Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for this third season, but a summer premiere would not be surprising, although there is nothing official yet. In this season we will also see Katia Winter as Little Nina.

Via information | Variety