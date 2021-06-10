[Series] Jameela Jamil would play Titania, the villain of She-Hulk

Important addition for the distribution of “She-Hulk”, one of the upcoming Marvel Studios series for Disney + that is currently in full swing. Although we had details of several members of the cast headed by Tatiana Maslany, it is now confirmed who would be the main villain of the season.

As we can read in The Illuminerdi, actress Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) would have joined the cast of “She-Hulk” to play Titania, the usual villain of the Hulka in the comics. The portal recalls that in November several descriptions for secondary characters of the series came out, including the one that is an “adversary for Jennifer Walters called Lucy”, described as a villain in the style of the Kardashian, influencer of social networks, about 30 years and with a dark side. This is expected to be the description for the Titania adaptation.

Born in 1984 in the pages of “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars” # 3 by Jim Starlin and Mike Zeck, Mary McPherran was a premature baby and grew up to be a shy little teenager from Denver, where she was bullied at school and where she was fell in love with superheroes and the possibility of getting powers. During the Secret Wars, Doctor Doom offered both her and her only friend, Marsha Rosenberg, powers in exchange for joining his side. Marsha became Volcana while Mary took the nickname Titania due to her superhuman strength and high stamina.

Over the years he has been facing various superheroes and has joined various teams of villains, in addition to seeing faces with She-Hulk on more than one occasion.

Via information | The Illuminerdi