[Series] Gugu Mbatha-Raw could be Ravonna Renslayer in Loki

This afternoon we had the pleasant news of the new trailer for “Loki”, a release that fans did not expect and that has allowed us to see the series in a different way than we are used to. Along with this, Disney has offered official details about the cast, drawing attention to the fact that they give the actress’s character a name Gugu Mbatha-Raw, whose participation in the series we have known for a long time.

Disney officially reveals, as reported by Erik Davis (editor of Fandango), that his character is Judge Renslayer (Judge Renslayer), which has quickly connected the dots with Ravonna renslayer, the great love interest of Kang the Conqueror in the comics and who also had a prominent role in the animation “Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” and in the game “Lego Marvel Superheroes 2”.

It should be remembered that in the past, we heard rumors that Kang would appear (or there would be any reference to him) in the series, so the presence of Renslayer, if it really is Ravonna Renslayer, would give force to that rumor. It should be remembered that Kang is confirmed as the villain that we would see in Ant-Man 3, titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Another character who is given names is the one played by Wunmi Mosaku, whom they call Hunter B-15 (Huntress B-15).

In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer was the daughter of King Carelius, a ruler of Earth from the 40th century. The kingdom of Carelius was the last bastion of civilization that had not been conquered by Kang the Conqueror in that time period. Kang forgave them because he fell in love with Ravonna. She rejected his love because he was a commoner and not a member of royalty, but he vowed to win her heart over time. Kang summoned the Avengers in his future in hopes of winning Ravonna’s affection by displaying his prowess in battle. Instead, the Avengers joined forces with Ravonna’s when Kang grew tired of the games and ordered a total invasion of his kingdom. After Kang conquered the Avengers and the kingdom, he demanded that a wedding ceremony be prepared. However, Kang’s code had always been to kill the rulers of any conquered nation, to prevent uprisings. His general Baltag betrayed Kang to honor that code, and tried to have his ruler assassinated. Kang ended up allying with Ravonna and the Avengers to stop his rebel army. Baltag was defeated, but attempted to kill Kang with one last shot. Ravonna launched herself into the blast’s trajectory, saving Kang’s life. He professed his new love with his last breath. A death that in the comics took different paths (Alternative Lands) to find a way to bring it back to life.