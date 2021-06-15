[Series] First Releases Fall 2021: The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow

The CW network will resume the premieres in October for the next series season. After what is the pandemic after touching the usual premiere dates, it seems that for the 2021/2022 season the starting gun will be given again in October.

The first release dates arrive for the following series seasons, and of course, they have played some premieres of DC TV series broadcast on The CW. Specifically, we are talking about three that had already confirmed their next season: “Batwoman”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash”.

The three dates given by DC, within the most extensive programming that The CW has revealed are:

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” – Season 7: Wednesday October 13 “Batwoman” – Season 3: Wednesday October 13 “The Flash” – Season 8: Tuesday November 16

These three series are the same ones whose renewal arrived this past February and that also caught us by surprise, since they were series that fans generally came saying that they would soon be canceled. However, the chain continues to bet on it, the most striking being the Scarlet Sprinter series that is embarking on its eighth season despite the fact that there are many who have also been commenting that it is very far from the good times that the series left in its first seasons.