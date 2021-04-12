[Series] First official image of the protagonists of Powerpuff

After those first images of the outdoor filming of the series were leaked “Powerpuff”, the live-action series of the popular animated series “The Powerpuff Girls” / “The Powerpuff Girls” / “The superpowers”, the chain The CW wanted to react releasing an official image of the animated series, as well as the official descriptions of the three protagonists.

The CW has published the first official image of the trio starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, perhaps in a move to clean up all those criticisms that were heard by many of the fans when they saw the actresses characterized in full shooting. A material that did not convince many fans and that is now left aside because we see the actresses in much more modern outfits. This makes us think about the idea that what we saw last week on set was something specific, and not the outfit that they are going to wear throughout the series.

Along with this, as we said, we have the descriptions of each of the Powerpuff Girls:

Dove Cameron is Bubbles Utonium: Bubbles’ sweet girl character won America’s hearts as a child. As an adult she continues to shine, but her charming exterior hides an unexpected toughness and wit. At first she is more interested in regaining her fame than in saving the world, but she may surprise us and herself.

Chloe Bennet as Blossom UtoniumAlthough she was a brave, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect girl who has several advanced degrees, Blossom’s repressed trauma as a child-superhero has left her anxious and secluded, and she aims to become a leader again, this time in its own terms.

Yana Perrault as Buttercup Utonium: Buttercup was the toughest Powerpuff Girls rebel in her time. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

At the moment, the series has no release date, and only with a green light for its pilot episode, but the fact that they have made this promotional move invites us to think that there are intentions that the entire season receives a green light.

