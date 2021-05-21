[Series] First official image of Impulse in season 7 of The Flash

A few weeks ago the news broke that actor Jordan Fisher was joining the cast of the series “The Flash” to give life to Bart Allen, the son of the future of Barry and Iris. It was also confirmed that we would see him as Impulse, a sprinter who is also in charge of fighting crime. Now we have the Impulse’s first official image in the series “The Fash”, after previously seeing it at low quality thanks to images from the set.

The image emulates one of the iconic vignettes from the Bart Allen comics (Bart’s return to the DC universe in 2018’s The Flash # 50). This allows us to see the similarities, but also the differences between suits, since we already know that generally The CW chain does not usually make literal copies of comics.

While Barry and Wally may be haunted by their pasts, Bart in the comics is all teenage attitude and jokes, turning saving the world into a huge after-school high. He’s Young Justice’s resident class clown, the kind of superhero who realizes you can only take life seriously when you put on a tight lycra suit and refer to yourself with a catchy codename.

Traditionally, Bart Allen is the grandson of Barry and Iris, but on the CW series he has taken a generational leap. He is now her son, as well as the fastest teenager on the planet. Fisher’s role is recurrent, so we can expect to see him for more than one episode. Bart will debut in what will be the 150th episode of “The Flash”, titled “Heart of the Matter, Part 1”, where he will team up with his sister Nora West-Allen, played again by Jessica Parker Kennedy.

