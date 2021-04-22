[Series] Finished the first draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Days after James Gunn announced that he had completely finished his work on “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” and that it was time to see how the film’s marketing campaign was developed, the filmmaker surprises when he reveals that already has finished the first draft from “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”, the special that is scheduled to premiere on Disney + around Christmas 2022.

Following his reveal, he has been asked by fans on Twitter and the director and writer has answered some questions, revealing more details. For example, you have commented that you wrote the proposal years ago and now you have finished the draft of the script.

In the same way, he has spoken that it will be a television special, not a movie, so it aims to be the same as the Star Wars Christmas special, as we could already imagine, so it does not even seem that it will be a miniseries.

Once again, it has reconfirmed that the events of this special are located, within the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the events of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and before “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” . Remember that the plan was to shoot this special at the same time as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, in order to take advantage of resources.

Also updating his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy, he comments that he has finished filming the series “Peacemaker” and has even mounted the first episode, and after that, pre-production of the third Guardians film will begin.

