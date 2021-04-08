[Series] Farhan Akhtar would be part of the cast of the series Ms. Marvel

A new cast member arrives for what would be a Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Two Indian media reports that the actor Farhan Akhtar, best known for his work in Bollywood, would be part of the cast of one of the current projects of Marvel Studos.

The information indicates that the actor is right now in Bangkok, Thailand, along with an international cast participating in this project of which no further details are given. However, from the information we know and the actor’s profile, everything seems to indicate that it is the series “Ms. Marvel “.

We have known for a long time that the production of the series left Atlanta, and that they intended to move to Bangkok, where the cast has already been found since the beginning of March. That is why it fits that the project in which Akhtar participates is the series about the inhuman.

It is not yet known what role Akhtar will play, but given his popularity in India, there is speculation that he will have a prominent role in the series. The actor recently appeared in “The Sky is Pink” and we will see him in “Toofaan.”

“Ms. Marvel ”is currently shooting and is expected to premiere in late 2021 on Disney +.

Via information | India Today | Times of India